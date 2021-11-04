South Africa: Partnership Expands Cyber Protection in SA

4 November 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

MUSTEK, one of South Africa's largest assemblers and distributors of personal computers and complementary technology products, has announced a partnership with Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection.

As a result of the new alliance, Mustek's partners can offer services based on a comprehensive range of cyber protection solutions.

These include backup, disaster recovery, artificial intelligence-enhanced anti-malware, endpoint security and management tools, file sync and share, blockchain-based file notarization and e-signature services.

All these are managed via a single console.

"We are constantly looking to expand our portfolio to provide greater value to our stakeholders through relevant, innovative products and solutions," said Juan-Paul Gough, Executive: Cloud, Software & Solutions.

"Acronis fills a crucial gap in our offering, enabling us to provide a far more complete portfolio to the benefit of our customer base," Gough added.

The partnership comes as global compliance and regulations relating to data are becoming stricter and difficult to monitor and manage.

Peter French, General Manager Middle East and Africa, said the partnership would enhance the company's expansion in the region.

"We look forward to bringing Acronis to their large and growing customer base in South Africa," French said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X