Ghana: Ecobank Ghana Scoops Best Bank in Ghana Award

Ecobank Ghana, a subsidiary of the leading Pan-African bank, Ecobank, has been named the Best Bank in Ghana at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021.

The judges lauded Ecobank Ghana's reputation as "the most forward-looking of the big Ghanaian banks" and based their decision on the bank's demonstrable achievements, including financial performance, meeting strategic targets and digital prowess.

Mr. Dan Sackey, Regional Executive, Anglophone West Africa and Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, commenting on the award said "We are extremely delighted to win this award, which comes on the back of the hard work and unwavering dedication displayed by our staff, coupled with the untiring support that we have enjoyed from our valued customers, despite the immense challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "

"We will not be resting on our laurels but continue to build on the lessons learnt to help Ghana reap the business growth and economic development opportunities to be derived in the post-COVID-19 lockdown era," he said.

"Having pioneered the Digital Agenda as an industry leader and pursued it aggressively over the years, Ecobank Ghana already positioned itself in 2016, ahead of the pandemic, to deliver convenient and uninterrupted services to customers at all digital touchpoints," he said.