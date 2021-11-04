Angola Polishes 3 Percent of Rough Diamonds Produced Internally

Luanda — Angola polishes three percent of the rough diamonds produced, while 97 percent in countries like India, said Wednesday, Sodiam CEO, Eugénio Bravo da Rosa.

According to the CEO, the number is very close to the established goal of 20%, but which can be surpassed with investments in technical and scientific training.

"Capacity building sessions are underway at the Diamond Development Hub of Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul Province, aiming to consolidate this aim", said Eugénio Bravo da Rosa, when speaking to the press at the presentation of the 1st International Diamond Conference in Angola (AIDC).

On his turn, Endiama CEO , José Ganga Júnior, considered it essential to train human capital, with scientific technical knowledge, so that those targeted could provide an excellent service.

Since the creation of Endiama, several projects conceived have allowed the generation of 20,000 jobs, against the 12,000 previously existing.

However, the official is not satisfied yet with the numbers, taking into account that much still needs to be done to ensure the populations´ quality of life, with emphasis on those who live in the areas where the diamonds are produced.

From 25-27 of November the 1st Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC), will be held at Saurimo Diamond Development Hub, in Lunda Sul.

The event will increasingly promote, among other objectives, the Angolan diamond, as it is the strategic mineral for the diversification of the national economy.