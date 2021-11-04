Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 46 New Infections and 1,420 Recoveries

3 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Health authorities announced this Wednesday 46 new infections, the recovery of 1,420 patients, and 3 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, for the new infections 27 were diagnosed in Luanda, 9 in Huambo, 7 in Cabinda, 2 in Moxico and 1 in Zaire.

Aged between 1 and 78 years, 27 of the new patients are male and 19 female.

As for the recoveries, Angop leart that 1,378 are resident in Luanda, 31 in Cuanza Sul, 10 in Benguela and 1 in Huambo.

In the past 24 hours, the labs processed 3,061 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily rate of 1.5% on positivity.

Deaths were registered two in the country's capital, Luanda, and one in the central province of Huambo.

The country sums a total of 64,533 confirmed cases, of which 1,716 deaths, 54,816 recoveries and 8,001 current diseased.

Of the current diseased, there are 8 in critical conditions, 6 severe, 91 moderate, 25 mild and 7,871 asymptomatic.

There are 70 patients hospitalized in the treatment centers, while 72 citizens are in institutional quarantine and 2,697 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

