Angolan Musician Jacinto Tchipa Dies

Luanda — Angolan musician Jacinto Tchipa died this Wednesday morning in Luanda, victim of illness, at the age of 63.

The information was confirmed to ANGOP by a family source.

The musician had been suffering from hypertension and heart problems for years, which forced him, after a medical diagnosis in 2017, to undergo cardiac surgery and use a pacemaker (a device to regulate the heartbeat).

The artist was recovering at home after being hospitalized between April and August this year at the Sagrada Esperança Clinic, in Luanda.

Jacinto Tchipa became famous in the national market during the 1980s, when he won, twice in a row, in 1986 and 1987, the music contest dubbed "Top dos Mais Queridos" (Top of the Most Wanted, In English), organized annually by the public National Radio of Angola (RNA).

Born in Caála, province of Huambo, Jacinto Tchipa began his artistic career in 1973, when he recorded the first vinyl record called "África".

The artist released three vinyl records in the 1980s, with the titles "A Cartinha de Saudades", "Sissi Ola" and "Reconstrução Nacional".

In the 2000s, he released two other albums, one of them was a compilation of its best songs, called it "Os Meus Sucessos" and remade his first "África" album.