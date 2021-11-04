Angola: State Minister Calls for Environmental Education

Luanda — The minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, this Wednesday stressed the need for promoting actions aimed at the preservation and conservation of species, fauna and flora and, above all, environmental education.

The minister, who was speaking at the presentation ceremony of the newly appointed minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, considers that these are matters that should be included in the daily lives of the population, especially youth, both in rural and urban areas, so that the environment can be a driving force for sustainable development in all its dimensions.

On the tourism sector, Carolina Cerqueira, who called on employees to make efforts to develop skills and talents to boost the ministry's actions, hopes that it (tourism) can create wealth for the Gross Domestic Product, guarantee jobs for young people and be an important source of income and dissemination of the country's image abroad.

According to her, the greatness of the country is not made up only by its natural wealth and beautiful landscapes, but also by the geniality of the people, their generosity, humility and their great spirit of a developed, harmonious and peaceful Angola.

On his turn, the new minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Filipe Zau, stated that he will work for the growth of the sector in a systemic way, starting with a diagnosis and then drawing lines for development, praising the spirit of unity.

"What I bring you is the desire to work as united as possible. We have big situations not only in the cultural area, but also in environment and tourism (... )", he said.