Angola: Diamonds - First International Conference Shows Angola's Quality

Luanda — The 1st Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC), happening from the current 25th to the 27th, will show the quality and value chain of this ore produced in the country, according to the Secretary of State for Mineral Resources, Jânio correia Victor.

The event, to be held at the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub, in the eastern Lunda Sul Province, will increasingly promote, among other objectives, the Angolan diamond, as it is a strategic mineral for the diversification of the national economy.

During the event, Jânio C. Victor pointed out, there will be themes on geological-mining research, diamond exploration in Angola (making primary and secondary semi-industrial deposits), technological innovation, logistics and the financing of diamond projects.

Jânio Correia Victor, who was speaking at a press conference, informed that the suppliers to the event include large Angolan partner companies in the mining sector, from Asia, America and Africa.

Africa includes the Democratic Republics of Congo (DRC), Namibia and Botswana.

The Conference will also bring together the mining ministers of the main African diamond-producing nations, leaders of diamond companies, national and international experts in the industry, as well as businessperson committed to the Angola's strategy of diversification, integration and economic growth.

On the occasion, the minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, will present the Sector to different operators for business opportunities with companies and agents in the Angolan industry.

In Angola, the first clues of the occurrence of diamonds were in 1590, while the first crystals classified as diamonds were discovered in 1909.

In 1912, evidence of the existence of diamonds in the country increased, when two geologists linked to the "Forminiére" company found seven diamonds in the Mussalala stream, in Lunda Norte Province.

That same year, the Angola Mining Research Company (PEMA) was created. The first diamond explorations took place in the Chicapa River.

For this year, Angola expects to reach the production of 9 million carats of diamonds.