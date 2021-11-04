Tanzania: Win Over Geita Brings Relief At Azam

AZAM said the 1-0 triumph they claimed against Geita Gold on Tuesday night, has helped to restore peace and harmony at the club following unconvincing results in their previous match.

Substitute Rodgers Kola netted the winner in the 81st minute to give his team a hard fought victory and the goal was his first in the NBC Premier League campaign which is now gathering pace. Before his goal, Azam's Lusajo Mwaikenda missed a spot kick which was awarded to them but, luck was not on his side to open his goal account of the season.

Speaking after the game, the team's Assistant Coach Vivier Bahati said after suffering a 2-0 loss to Young Africans, pressure within and outside the club was high hence; beating Geita Gold has calmed it down.

"We had at least two days of good preparations before today's (Tuesday) match and I am convinced that we have managed to generate all three essential points," said Bahati.

He added that for Kola to score his first goal in the league, it has helped to build self confidence in him to net many goals in the upcoming fixtures and that even them (technical bench) were happy with his performance on the day.

Bahati added that their thin 1-0 win in two matches they have triumphed this season is a signal that the this season is tough in comparison with past seasons as each team plays with a strong determination to pick valuable points in every match.

For Geita Gold, the spirit of poor results refuses to walk away from them as they are yet to stamp a victory in the league to get back on the track or else, it will be difficult for them to remain in the top flight league next season.

The team's caretaker coach Felix Minziro who drove them into the Premier League was in charge during their match with Azam match after the sacking of Ettiene Ndayiragije after playing four games without a win.

Though the league is far away from over, Geita Gold need to put on a serious face and show the world that they are on course to compete and stay.

Mbeya Kwanza who are also, have already shown the public that they are capable to compete and now have been nicknamed 'Kings of Comeback' meaning that they had to come from behind to either draw or win the encounter.