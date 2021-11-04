Tanzania: Simba Bridge Gap With Yanga

SIMBA eased off pressure to their fans after beating hardfighting Namungo 1-0 in a tense Premier League match at Benjamin Mkaka stadium in the city on Wednesday.

The victory placed Simba at the second position in the league table after collecting 11 points, just four marks inferior to the leaders and traditional rivals, Young Africans. It was Meddie Kagere who brought relief to Simba a few seconds to the stoppage time and the goal came while Simba fans believed their team would stamp another barren draw.

The arrival of Ibrahim Ajib, who was introduced in the second half rewarded Simba the hard-earned victory as he was the one who assisted Kagere to score with diving header past Jonathan Nahimana, who had made many brilliant saves before conceding the goal.

Nahimana was Simba's big hurdle he thwarted many dangerous moves directed to his goal. The victory brightly paraded Simba's 450- minute unbeaten run and as well decorated goalkeeper Aishi Manula's clean sheet to 450 minutes.

Simba, who started the league with a barren draw with Biashara United, scored their first goal of the season in their 1-0 win over Dodoma Jiji before securing another 1-0 victory over Polisi Tanzania in their third league game at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma. Simba failed to score in their fourth game's barren draw with Coastal Union prior to the yesterday's encounter.

They have so far netted three goals from their 5-game outings. It was a tense and fiercely fought game at Benjamin Mkapa yesterday and it was the Rwandan international, Kagere who changed everything after netting the winner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The traditional 'hit man' headed home Mohamed Hussein cross initiated by Ajiby's well-taken free kick. Ajib, the former Young Africans skipper changed the game after he came replacing Bernard Morison and his arrival changed the game and earn Simba the much needed win.

It was the first game for the highly-skilled play maker as he didn't play for his team in most of their previous matches. He seems to be the right replacement of Zambian talisman, Clatous Chama who sold to a club in Morocco in the major transfer window.

The game was a bit slow in the first half, though Namungo players had many foul plays that at the end saw them being punished. Still Simba missed many scoring chances, but the most notable ones were wasted by John Bocco and Bernard Morisson in the 24th and 29th minutes respectively.

Nahimana, who performed countless heroic saves in on Wedbesday game, denied Simba's captain Meddie Kagere header for a fruitless corner in 37 minutes and the teams finished the first half in a barren draw.

Namungo were forced to play with nine men on after their holding midfielder, Abdulaziz Makame applied a dangerous tackle on Shomari Kapombe in the 51st minute. The Hemedi Moroco's side played with nine men for most of the second half. Still they managed to hold Simba denying them a number of scoring chances.

Simba coach Hitimana Henry had to make substation by introducing Ibrahim Ajibu for Morison's place and Meddie Kagere replaced John Bocco.