Tanzania: ICC U-20 - Tanzania Beat Sierra Leone By 8 Wickets

TANZANIA'S right hand batsman, Ivan Ismail has continued his supremacy, scoring his yet another half century in his team's eight wicket victory over Sierra Leone in the ICCT20 World Cup Sub-Regional African Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda, yesterday. In the opening match against Mozambique, the energetic youth scored a half century, leading to his selection as the Man of the Match.

And yet, as if that was not enough for him, he was in the best form yesterday to score 70 runs from 35 balls to set the team's possible mission in pursuit of progression to the next stage of the event.

The team's captain, Abhik Patwa claimed 26 runs from 19 balls before he was bowled out as Seleman remained not out. Sierra Leone, who won the toss, opted to bat first and managed to score 99 runs for 8 to set up an easy chase for the Tanzanian boys. Tanzania easily chased the score to win by eight wickets with 55 balls remaining. The brave Tanzanians scored 104 runs in 10.5 out of 20 allotted overs match.

Ismail, the 21-year old boy, whose bowling style is right arm off-break, is making his debut at World Cup Qualifiers for Africa after his successful playing stint for the Under-19 side in various international assignments including Africa Division 2. Another half century also came from Jitin Singh who hit 60 runs and Sanjay Kumar who scored 33 from 15 balls when Tanzania played Mozambique.

The Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) has lauded the boys for the massive wins as the vice chairman, Shaheed Dhanani urges the players to keep the ball rolling.

In their match against Mozambique, Tanzania was graphically more aggressive in the first and sixth overs and dominated the show in almost all of 20 allotted overs. Tanzania will further launch its campaign for the progression to the next level of the qualifiers on Saturday when they play Cameroon before facing Botswana on Sunday.

The team is under the tutelage of Kenyan World Cup player of all time, Steve Tikolo.