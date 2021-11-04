Tanzania: Mashujaa Wary of Might Pamba

MASHUJAA Head Coach, Juma Pondamali said his team is well prepared and determined to snatch maximum points Pamba at CCM Kirumba stadium this Saturday. Mashujaa FC will face the former Union Champions in the Championship League clash.

"We are well aware that away matches are most often difficult, we know Pamba can beat us, but we give them much respect just because they are at home," he said.

After their Saturday's match against Pamba, Mashujaa will travel to Kigoma to host Kitayosce at Lake Tanganyika Stadium on November 13th this year. Pondamali said despite their good start, still the league is big and very tough.

He disclosed financial contributions from the team management and the guarantee of players' salaries are the main reasons why the team is doing well in the Championship.

Pondamali said the employer has volunteered to donate 10,000/- which is deducted each at the end of the month for motivation for players and the technical bench, so every game the team is considering winning to get the money.

The former Young Africans, Pan Africa and Taifa Stars goalkeeper, Pondamali said they have been given the conditions to finish in the top four in the first round so that they have a chance to improve in the second round and fight for Premier League promotion.

Mashujaa have played five matches winning three, drawing one and losing one. They have netted seven and conceded five goals.