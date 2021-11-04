Tanzania: Athlete Nitilema Eyes World Masters' Medal

TANZANIA'S surf lifesaving athlete, Moses Ntilema is set sight to compete at the World Master Games (WMG) to be held from May 13th to 29th, 2022 in Kansai, Japan.

An international multisport event governed by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA) also known as world Seniors Sport event, is open to sports people of all abilities from age of 25 and above depending on the type of the sport disciplines. It has also been categorized in different zones such as Asia Pacific, Australian, European and pan America.

This amazing event takes place after every four years and the 2022 event will be hosted for the first time in Asia hosting about approximately 50,000 participants.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' Ntilema said that it is ideal event after he missed out the surf lifesaving DHL Africa LSA Championship held in Port Elizabeth South Africa from October 2nd to 9th this year. Ntilema said he is looking for about USD 4,000 US dollar that will cover the training, entry fee, competition gears, return ticket, meal and accommodation while in Japan, local transport to the competition venue and medical insurance.

Entry for the WMG was opened since March this year and will be closed in February 2022. Ntilema, one of experienced Lifesaving athlete, stressed he is willing to compete and win the medal and make the history and record. The WMG consists of different 36 sports such as archery, athletes, badminton, baseball, soccer, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, orienteering, rowing, rugby, lifesaving, triathlon, volleyball, water polo, ski jumping, mountaineering, skating, ice hockey, cross country alpine and weight lifting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On my side my best sport is Lifesaving, though I can compete in other sports such as swimming, rowing, triathlon, athletics, triathlon and canoe. I love lifesaving sport because it is one of the few sports that have a humanitarian purpose. He said the age category for life saving sport for men and women is 30+, 35+, 40+, 50+, 55+, 60+, and 65+.

"In lifesaving sport we compete in different events such as beach relay, 2km beach race, beach sprint, taplin, run swim run, ocean man, malibu board, surf swim and surf boat," he added.

He noted to compete in Surf Lifesaving competition all athletes are required to be a qualified Lifesaver with or from recognized Surf Lifesaving Club.

"I would like also to advise Tanzanians sports associations/federations to unite and prepare a National masters team to go in Japan and support President Samia Suluhu efforts of promoting sports and talents in our country. "