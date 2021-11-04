Tanzania/Ethiopia: Cecafa U-20 - Tanzanite Stumble to Ethiopia

TANZANIA Under-20 football team, the Tanzanite lost 2-1 to Ethiopia in the ongoing CECAFA Women's Championship at FTC Njeru Stadium in Uganda on Wednesday.

Mesay Temesgen and Yien Nyabouny scored goals for Ethiopia before Clara Luvanga netted the Tanzanite's consolation goal Following the victory, Ethiopia took command of the league after maintaining their brilliant run with nine points from three consecutive wins.

Uganda have dropped two the second place, but they might retain their command if they win against Eritrea. Tanzania are fixed third, with six points after two wins and a defeat.

In yesterday's encounter, the first half was cagey and with limited scoring chances. Both sides had few attempts; among the attempts was in the eighth minute, where Tanzanite skipper Irene Kisisa missed a clear chance from a well sculptured set through from Aisha Masaka.

In the 23rd and 28th minutes, Ethiopia responded with well taken free kicks from Ridet Assrasang and Mesay Temesgen. However, Tanzania's goalkeeper Asha Mrisho was well stationed to tip the ball over.

Ethiopia came recharged in the second half after recess to score twice and eventually claim all three points. Temesgen and Nyabouny scored a goal each to guide Ethiopia to victory, thus ascending to the table's summit.

Ethiopia broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half; Temesgen was quick enough to tap home and capitalised on a spilling ball after goalkeeper Mrisho had initially saved.

Ethiopia doubled in the 58th minute through Nyabouny, who scored directly from a free-kick. In the closing stages of the games, Luvanga pulled one back for Tanzania; they kept pushing forward to double to salvage at least a point but failed.