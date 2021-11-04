Tanzania: Mwinyi Wins Accolades for Excellent Performance

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to her Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, reaffirming her commitment to strengthen relations between the two sides of the Union.

President Mwinyi has just completed one year since he took oath of the highest office in the islands on November 2, 2020, after emerging triumphantly in the October 27/28 general elections.

"I wish to congratulate you Mr President for your accomplishments in one year since you became the eighth President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar. We, Zanzibaris, have trust in you and wish you the best of luck in building Zanzibar.

I promise you more cooperation," said President Samia on her twitter account Dr Mwinyi has dedicated this week for a series of activities to celebrate the first anniversary of his presidency, with November 6 planned as the festivity climax, which will be coloured with the presidential address to the nation.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of 'L'oasis Beach Resort Tourist Hotel in South Unguja Region's Kizimkazi Dimbani on Wednesday, President Mwinyi directed all tourist hotels in the islands to get their supplies from within the country.

He tasked local leaders and investors to support local producers to improve the quality of their farm produce to meet standards of the hoteliers.

He described it as unhealthy for hotels to import fishery and farm produce, while local producers are struggling to sell theirs. "We want to create reliable markets for our men and women in the farms and ocean.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Let's help them to produce at the required quality and quantity," President Mwinyi said, insisting on hoteliers to buy from within areas surrounding their investments.

The foundation stone laying was one of the planned activities to celebrate his first presidency anniversary. He said the host communities will easily embrace the investors if they are guaranteed reliable markets for their vegetables, fruits and fish.

Dr Mwinyi accompanied by his wife Mariam, reminded hoteliers and other investors about corporate-social responsibility to ensure that the surrounding communities' benefit from improved social services.

He directed local leaders to ensure that investors support social services in their areas of operations through investment in water, education and health services as well as road improvement.

"Investors are obliged to help the community," he underscored. He further explained that investors are happy to invest in Zanzibar, thanks to the prevailing peace and tranquility as the product of the Government of national unity (GNU).

Dr Mwinyi thanked investors for choosing Zanzibar, urging Zanzibaris to sustain the existing peace for the tourism industry to flourish.

He said despite COVID- 19, the tourism sector remains the main contributing sector to the country's economy.

South Unguja Regional Commissioner (RC) Hadidi Rashid Hadidi said his region is among areas with tourists' attraction sites, which yearn for investments.