Tanzania: Yanga On Right Track At Last, Nabi

AFTER a sound 3-1 win over Ruvu Shooting on Tuesday, Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi is delighted with a day to day progress of his charges are making in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

Yanga were on siege at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on the day, tearing apart their opponents to uphold their status of neither losing nor stamping a draw from a five-game onslaught.

However, Ruvu Shooting suffered the consequences after their skipper Santos Mazengo was shown a red card midway into the first half when he fouled Yanga striker, Fiston Mayele, who was in a one to one situation with Ruvu Shooting shot-stopper.

Feisal Salum, who scored a sublime equaliser for Yanga, has now become the club's top goal scorer with three goals to his account as his work-rate continues to skyrocket.

"To be honest, I am very happy with the progress of my team. I am sure that after the three months which I pledged people to see total changes, things are becoming much better in the squad," said Nabi.

He also disclosed that one of his projects at the club is to create its DNA which will be identified as the system of play for the Jangwani street based outfits. His striker Mayele whose scoring tactics refused to work out on the day said they are able to play as a team because they have stayed together for a long time unlike in the early stages of the league.

Queried on what went wrong to him to have blunt boots on the day, the Democratic Republic of Congo import, Mayele said in football, such instances occur as such; he is hopeful to get back to scoring form soon.

"When I was playing in DR Congo, I managed to score many goals there and I want to do the same here," said Mayele who has scored twice for his team this season. He also vowed to fight hard with his teammates to ensure that they clinch the season's league title saying that is their number one priority of the campaign.

In his remarks, Ruvu Shooting coach Boniface Mkwasa said they were on the verge to accomplish strategies put in place to upset Yanga, but unfair officiating in some instances discouraged them. He added that the incident which produced a red card to his player was out judged by the referee saying it was not an intentional foul; rather the two players just collided.

"To say the truth, some of the decisions made by the referee were simply demoralising my players. All in all, we have lost, I congratulate Yanga for their win today (Tuesday) and for us, we need to correct some mistakes," he said