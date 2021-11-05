Nigeria: MTN Group Offers to Sell 575m MTN Nigeria Ordinary Shares

4 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria has informed the market that MTN Group Limited has announced its intention to proceed with a public offer for sale of up to 575 million shares in MTN Nigeria by way of a bookbuild to institutional investors and fixed price to retail investors.

The Offer is anticipated to open in November 2021 with a bookbuild to institutional investors, after which a fixed price is expected to be announced for retail investors also in November 2021. The Offer is expected to close in December 2021.

According a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, this would be the first step in MTN Group's previously communicated statement of intent to sell down approximately 14 per cent of its current shareholding in MTN Nigeria.

He said further information about the offer and ways to subscribe would be provided later.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X