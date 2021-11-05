Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Declares 3 Days Mourning, Flags to Fly At Half-Mast Over Ikoyi Building Collapse

4 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which occurred on Monday.

No fewer than 32 persons have died in the incident, according to the governor.

In a statement released by Commissioner Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse.

The statement read in part: "All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.

"The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu has visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the 21-storey building. He was today at the hospital to cheer up those injured before swearing in a six-man panel of Inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents. "

