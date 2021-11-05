Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Call With Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

4 November 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok. The Secretary underscored the strong support of the United States for the Sudanese people who seek democracy and called for an immediate restoration of the civilian-led transition to democracy. The Secretary reiterated the call for the immediate release of all those detained since October 25 and an end to the state of emergency. The Secretary underscored that a return to Sudan's democratic transition will permit the resumption of a strong partnership that encompasses political, diplomatic, security, and economic cooperation between our two countries.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X