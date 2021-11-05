Kenya: MPs, Sports Officials Back Probe on FKF

A move by the government to investigate Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has drawn in the country's politicians with some in support and others questioning the motive for the exercise.

Four Members of Parliament Wednesday accused the Senate of interfering with Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed's bid to streamline the management of sports in the country.

Ayub Savula, Emmanuel Wangwe, Benard Shinali, and Titus Khamala, were responding to Tuesday's debate in the Senate where Senators, including Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Johnson Sakaja, Samson Cheragei, Moses Wetangula, and Aaron Cheragei questioned Amina's motive with the audit.

The MPs took issue with what they claimed were behind-the-scenes efforts by the embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa to derail the investigations.

"We note with concern some unfortunate remarks by a section of senators attacking the Cabinet Secretary for ordering an inspection of FKF. We urge them not to interfere with the investigation process as the same was ordered by the High Court on October 14," read a statement by the lawmakers.

"He (Mwendwa) should welcome this inspection because it gives him an opportunity to clear his name from all the allegations he has been facing in relation to the misappropriation of government and Fifa funds," the MPs said.

Amina, who is expected to appear before the Senate Thursday over the probe on FKF and the Sports Fund, has also received the backing of sports administrators and stakeholders.

"The Sports CS in her wisdom directed for the auditing of the FKF accounts and especially the monies the federation received from the government.

"She is working in the public interest because there are allegations some of these monies cannot be accounted for," noted former FKF president Sam Nyamweya.

Compromised

"I'd planned to contest for the FKF presidency last year and asked the delegates to support me so we can change the way football is run in this country. But the delegates were compromised and did what they did. That is when the problem started," said former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye.

"Majority of Kenyans on social media are backing the audit. Let the law take its full course to the greatest extent possible including the possible appointment of a caretaker committee," added Twaha Mbarak, a former FKF official.

Federation heads from the Kenya Rugby Union, Athletics Kenya, Kenya Volleyball Federation, Kenya Basketball Federation, wrestling, weightlifting, and tennis said the attacks on Amina were politically instigated.

"Federations have been brought up to speed on methods to use to get this money, but when you get the money you have to account for it," said Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) vice-chairman Charles Nyaberi.

"We want to state our full confidence in the work and ability of the senior leadership team at the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage as we have seen experienced improvement in the delivery of services," said rugby boss Oduor Gangla.