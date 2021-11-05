Somalia: Govt Expels Ugandan Diplomat Citing 'Incompatible' Behaviour

4 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Somalia has expelled Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo, the Deputy Head of the African Mission in Somalia (Amisom), for allegedly engaging in "incompatible" behaviour.

The Horn country's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, in a letter copied to Amisom and the African Union Commission (AUC), declared the envoy persona non grata.

Somalia has now ordered Mulongo to leave the country within a week.

"(He is) ordered to leave the country within seven days for engaging in activities incompatible with Amisom's mandate and Somalia's security strategy," the letter says.

The Ministry did not elaborate the reasons behind the decision to expel Mulongo, but Somalia's Foreign Minister, Mohamed Abdirizak, on Twitter said the country will hold Amisom staff to account, saying they are expected to be beyond reproach.

The FGS will hold accountable AMISOM personel, particularly those at the leadership level, who are expected to be beyond reproach in their integrity as they discharge their duty under the UN/AU mandate.

