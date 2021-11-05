Kenya: KDF, NYS Temporarily Take Control of Kemsa

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on Thursday announced that all non-core staff will work from home for 30 days amid restructuring.

Personnel from the Kenya Defence forces (KDF) and the National Youth Service (NYS) will manage operations at the agency on a temporary basis.

The chairperson of Kemsa Board Mary Chao Mwadime said the move follows findings of a recent survey that revealed that the institute is underperforming and is unable to deliver services to Kenyans.

Some of the problems revealed included, financial crisis, lack of financial control, uncollected debts, supply chain crisis, warehousing and distribution problems, deadstock and purchase of non-priority items