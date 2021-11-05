South Africa: The Finish Line - Crushing Blows to ANC, Less-Severe Punches for the DA and Some (Significant) Surprises

analysis

Voters, particularly in urban areas, have delivered a snotklap of historic proportions for the ANC. By Thursday, the ANC is out in the cold in its largest region, eThekwini, with 42% support, and it just managed to hold on to Mangaung, its 1912 birthplace, with 50.5%.

The 2021 local government elections was historic for the ANC in all the wrong ways - a national polling support of 45.6%, a further haemorrhaging of support in key metros like Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, and further decline even in the towns and dorpies across South Africa where it retained control.

As the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) late on Thursday morning started releasing final seat allocations with 99.9% of ballots captured, the breakdown for eThekwini showed the ANC's 42% support got it 96 seats. That's down from the 126 in the 219-strong council after the 2016 municipal poll, with the DA securing 58 seats, the EFF 24, IFP 16 and ActionSA four.

Losing control in eThekwini would be a sore point for the ANC, and sharply reflects its changing character away from cities. As the largest ANC region...