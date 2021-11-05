South Africa: Left Hanging - No Outright Winners in 66 Councils, IEC Confirms

Election officials help voters during the 2021 local government elections, Centurion in Tshwane, Pretoria.

analysis

Results for 2021 show more than double the number of hung councils than in the 2016 local government elections.

On Thursday evening, Glen Mashinini, chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), announced that the final results show 66 hung councils.

A hung council means that none of the parties which were contesting that municipality won an outright majority. This would require parties to form coalitions with other parties or independent candidates so that they can govern the municipality.

This is more than double the number of hung councils in the 2016 local government elections. It comes after only 12.3 million South Africans, out of 26 million registered voters, went out to vote in the local government elections on Monday, said Mashinini.

Sy Mamabolo, the IEC's chief electoral officer, said that this year's elections were the "most technologically advanced [elections] ever held".

For the first time, 30,387 voter management devices (VMDs) were used, which enabled the "strengthening and control of the voting process", said Mamabolo.

The devices had a central database of the voters' roll and allowed the electoral staff to ensure that persons who had voted were unable to vote again at a different voting station. Mamabolo acknowledged...