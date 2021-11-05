South Africa: It's All Over, Bar the Shouting - and the Coalitions - As South Africa Stands On the Brink of a New Era

analysis

Twenty-seven years after South Africa was done dismantling the apartheid regime through a government of national unity, the country could again be on the brink of history.

The increase in hung councils to almost 70 is a confirmation that the 26 that resulted from the 2016 elections signalled the start of a trend and were not just an anomaly.

For example, in Gauteng, South Africa's economic hub, there is not one municipality or metro where the ANC still has an outright majority. Eight are hung and the other one, Midvaal, is under a strengthened DA government.

"The manner in which our people spoke [through their vote in the elections] should be indicative of their wish to have us as leaders working together," President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC's) official announcement of the results.

He urged politicians to grasp the moment, twice repeating his exhortation: "If we are to make this a new and better era, we as leaders must put aside our differences and work together in a spirit of partnership of cooperation, of collaboration and common purpose in the interests of the people of South Africa."

A record 325 political...