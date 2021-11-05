Nigeria: #EndSARS - Panel Orders Three Police Officers to Appear Over 'Extra-Judicial Killing'

Previous orders of the #EndSARS panel for the three police officers to appear were not honoured.

The Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations perpetrated by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian police, on Thursday, ordered three police officers linked to an extra-judicial killing case to appear.

The panel directed that the Nigerian police must produce the officers to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Ovoke Onomrerhino in the Abraka area of Delta State in 2019.

The deceased's father, Godwin Onomrerhino, had accused the police of killing his son extra-judicially.

But the police had said the deceased person, who was allegedly arrested for armed robbery, jumped off a moving police vehicle in a bid to escape. The police said he died of the injuries sustained from the jump.

Chaired by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, the panel, commonly referred to as #EndSARS panel, said three police sergeants, namely, Musa, Lucky Kehinde, and Lucky Okuku, named in the case had to appear to clarify some issues in respect of the victim's death.

Previous orders of the panel for the three police officers to appear were not honoured.

On March 15, the panel went to the extent of ordering the Inspector-General of Police to arrest the three officers and produce them before it.

Mr Galadima, in addition to asking the police authorities to produce the three respondents, directed on Thursday that the 1st respondent, Isah Hassan, a chief superintendent of police, who previously testified in the case, had to re-appear to produce documents showing how Mr Onomrerhino died in the hospital and how his body was subsequently taken to the mortuary.

The complainant's counsel, Onome Okoroze, told the panel that Mr Hassan, had in his testimony stated that the three sergeants were in the police vehicle when the deceased jumped off and sustained serious injuries, which led to his death in the hospital.

She added that the panel was right to order Mr Hassan to re-appear before the panel with the necessary documents to prove the deceased received treatment in the hospital courtesy of the police before he died and that the body was deposited in the mortuary.

Defence

Defending the respondents, the police legal team led by James Idachaba informed the panel that some of the police officers needed at the panel were around shortly before the panel went on a six-month break.

He told the panel that the police had been cooperating with the panel, recalling that Mr Hassan had left Abraka Police Division in Delta State when he was traced and brought to testify before the panel.

He added that an assistant commissioner of police named Mantu, who is another respondent in the case, had been transferred from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to Rivers State.

According to him, Mr Mantu is currently on a national assignment in Anambra State. But he promised to make efforts to reach him.

The panel then directed the police legal team to ensure that the affected officers were brought for the defence hearing scheduled for November 24.

Petition

The petitioner, Godwin Onomrerhino, the father of the deceased, had told the panel that his son (Ovoke Onomrerhino) was extra-judicially killed by the police.

He said he wrote a petition to Nigeria Police Force Zone 5 in Delta State, demanding an investigation.

He told the panel that the police had yet to release the remains of his son for burial because they were still investigating the matter.

But the police authorities had given different account about how the deceased died.

Isah Hassan, a chief superintendent of police and former Division Police Officer (DPO), Abraka, Delta State, and Tambari Kambari, an inspector and investigative police officer, both testified on December 3, 2020, describing Mr Onomrerhino, the deceased, as an armed robbery suspect.

Mr Hassan said the deceased was arrested on June 29, 2019, by the Igun Vigilante Group for an armed robbery incident on the Eku-Igun Highway in Delta State the previous day.

He said the victim had taken policemen to where his gang kept their weapons, adding that as they were returning to the police station, the suspect jumped off a police vehicle while in motion and sustained injuries.

They claimed that the suspect was taken to Abraka General Hospital where he was said to have died afterwards.

The panel had then ordered the police to produce documents relating to the treatment of the deceased and the movement of his corpse to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti - Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima on Thursday reminded the police of their duty to account fo individuals arrested and detained.

He made this statement at the hearing of the alleged violation of the right to personal liberty and enforced disappearance of one Eric Ezeala who was arrested in 2017 by members of the SARS and has yet to be accounted for to his family.

Expressing his frustrations on the continued absence of police officers at the sittings, he told the respondents counsel led by James Idachaba that the police cannot run away from answering questions on the enforced disappearance of Eric Ezeala and others.

"We must get to the bottom of this case as quickly as possible," he added.

The leader of the defence team, Mr Idachaba assured the panel that "he will get involved personally to find out the whereabouts of Eric Ezeala."

He disclosed to the panel that from a preliminary investigation carried out personally, he found out that Eric Ezeala was arrested by the Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT) and not SARS as alleged by his family.

According to the testimonies of the petitioner, Hilda Ezeala, mother to the victim, Eric was arrested in July 2017 by some policemen. She said she was informed to come with her lawyer to Owerri Special Anti-Robbery Squad Office where she was later informed that her son, Eric has been transferred to Abuja.

The case was adjourned to the 23rd of November, 2021 for the defence's report on Eric's whereabouts.