Nigeria: Court Jails Civil Servant Seven Years for N86.1 Million Fraud

The <a target="_blank" href="https://bornostate.gov.ng/">Borno State</a> High Court in Maiduguri, has sentenced a civil servant, Ma'aji Arfo, to seven years imprison for engaging in an N86.1 million contract fraud.

The judge, Haruna Mshellia, at end of the trial, found him guilty of four counts out of the six preferred against him and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on each count.

He ordered that the sentences run prison run concurrently.

Mr Arfo was the General Manager of the State-owned Maiduguri Flour Mills Limited, where he committed the fraud.

He was arraigned on a six-count charge by the <a target="_blank" href="https://icpc.gov.ng/">Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC)</a> for offences bordering on abuse of office and conferring undue advantage on himself, a statement by ICPC's spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said on Thursday.

The charges showed that Mr Arfo, while acting as the General Manager of the Flour Mill, between 2014 and 2020, engaged in multiple fraud in violation of Sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under relevant Sections of the same Act.

One of the counts on which he was convicted revealed that he awarded multiple contracts to Falkwat Multilinks Limited, a private company where he was a director, to supply diesel (Automotive Gas Oil) and maize to Maiduguri Flour Mills.

Counsel for ICPC, Anas Kolo, while arguing the case, told the court that the convict in October 2015, awarded a N4.9 million contract to Falkwat Multilinks Limited to supply 40,000 litres of diesel to the flour mills.

The court further heard how Mr Arfo, while being a public servant, awarded several contracts between 2016 and 2017 to his private company, Falkwat Multilinks Limited, to supply maize to Maiduguri Flour Mills Limited.

For instance, he was said to have authorised the payments of N42.1 million to his company in July 2016 for the supply of 386.45 metric tonnes of maize and another N23 million to the same company in March, 2016 to supply 306.94 metric tonnes of maize to the state-<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/431239-two-indians-kidnapped-in-nigeria-regain-freedom-police.html">owned</a> flour mills.

He was convicted of an offence of approving the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/425697-profiles-inec-commissioners-buhari-did-not-re-nominate.html">payment</a> of N16 million to Falkwat Multilinks to supply 217.45 metric tonnes of maize.