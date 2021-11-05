Nigeria: Woman Who Drowned Daughters Inside Well to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation

"She is still with the state CID and the bodies of her daughters (aged five and eight) were recovered yesterday (Wednesday), with the help of fire service..."

Osun Police Command has said that the woman, who was arrested for drowning her two daughters in a well in Osogbo, will be evaluated by psychiatrists to know her mental state.

The command's spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, made this known while briefing reporters on the incident at the state police headquarters in Osogbo on Thursday.

She said that the woman was currently being held at the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), adding that she had confessed to drowning her daughters.

"It is pathetic that no one saw the culprit when she perpetrated the act on Monday night.

"The culprit, who lives around Oke Baale area, Osogbo, was said to be having some kind of mental problem.

"She was said to have been deported and it is assumed that, maybe the deportation affected her mentally.

"When interrogated, she said she did it; that she drowned her daughters and her owning to the crime without remorse gives suspicion to the speculations that she might be having some mental problem," Ms Opalola said.

She added that a psychiatric hospital had been contacted to evaluate her, as the police would not work on assumption.

"She is still with the state CID and the bodies of her daughters (aged five and eight) were recovered yesterday (Wednesday), with the help of fire service.

"It took serious efforts from Tuesday to retrieve the dead bodies from the well because the well was filled with water, but the bodies of the girls have been deposited at the mortuary," she said.

The police spokesperson, however, said the family of the culprit should have rallied round her and taken her for treatment.

She added that when the family noticed that she was mentally unstable, they should have also taken her children into their custody.

Ms Opalola said that if the family of the culprit had taken charge of her situation, the death of the children would have been averted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect's act was discovered on Tuesday by her neighbours when they asked about the whereabouts of her children.

She was said to have answered that she had drowned them "because their glory had been stolen".