Tanzania: 'Expand Science Outreach, Mentoring Programmes'

THE Young Scientists Tanzania (YST) has been urged to expand science outreach and mentoring programmes in secondary schools at district level to promote knowledge and innovation among students.

The call was made recently by Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Joyce Ndalichako during the YST virtual award ceremony.

She said YST project is important for young scientists as it enables them carry out researches to solve various problems in various spheres of life such as energy, health and communication infrastructures like the ongoing Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Students from Dr Said Amour Secondary School located in Singida Region - Fadhil Shabani and Shufaa Omari - emerged overall winners of YST 2021, after undertaking a project titled 'The Effect of Flooding Water From Kindai Lake and the Climate Change Under Environmental Science category.

The YST virtual award ceremony is an annual event that seeks to showcase skills and science innovation from secondary students.

The students were awarded a trophy and 1.35m/- in cash while Karimjee Jivanje Foundation (KJF) offered them scholarships for studying science courses at the university.

On his part, Director General for the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) Prof Yunus Mgaya said the YST exhibitions brings science and technology alive outside the classroom.

He was delighted that students in field of science have been increasing year after year to showcase their talents.

YST Co-founder Dr Gozibert Kamugisha said science outreach and mentoring programme in secondary schools and exhibitions give the students much needed platform to showcase their research works.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stated that about 160 science works were showcased to get best projects, Students presented their projects and interacted with judges virtually.

The ceremony brought together best students who emerged winners in the regional exhibition that took place in school across the country.

Dr Kamugisha thanked the Ministry of Education Science and Technology and Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments)) and all the sponsors who supported and partnered with YST since 2011.

KJF Chairman, Yusuph Karimjee said since 2012 to 2018 the Foundation has supported students by offering them university scholarship. He said KJF was supporting YST programme as part of the government efforts in nurturing young scientists.

This year exhibitions were organised at regional level, involving 12 innovation works in the areas of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Technology, Agricultural Science, Biology, Social Sciences and Climate sciences.