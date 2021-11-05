Tanzania: Wamacu General Meeting Deletes 275m/ - Dubious Debt

WAKULIMA wa Mara Cooperative Union (WAMACU) has deleted a debt amounting to 275m/-, citing lack of authentic documents from the creditors.

WAMACU General meeting reached their decision during its latest meeting held in Tarime recently.

"The issue here, there are no documents for creditors to justify any payment and we are happy the WAMACU general meeting which sat last week has acted on this issue for the interest of the cooperative," WAMACU General Secretary, Mr Samweli Gisiboye said.

The account books with the debt will now be forwarded to the Registrar of Cooperatives for final decision, which will be deleting questionable debt, according to Mr Gisiboye.

The general meeting also approved an ambitious plan by the union (WAMACU) to start investing in National Cooperative Bank at the same time.

"To begin with 50m/- was approved to buy one million shares from National Cooperative Bank and it is part of implementing directives given by the registrar that all cooperatives should invest in the bank," Mr Gisiboye explained.

Meanwhile, Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Colonel Michael Mntenjele who was the guest of honour during the meeting, urged coffee buyers to strictly adhere to cooperative guidelines.

The DC also called for involvement of young men and women on coffee farming activities in a bid to make coffee farming sustainable in the area.

Tarime remains the leading producer of Arabica coffee in Mara region. The Arabica coffee grown in Tarime is reportedly having high demand in the world market with players in the sector citing its super natural taste.

Buyers from the US and UK are now directly placing order to buy Arabica from Tarime.

"Last year, we sold coffee to a UK company called Continental Trade Commodity Services (CTCS) and this year we have sold to an American company called Volcafe through Tylor Winch," Mr Gisiboye told 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview last month.

WAMACU's main task at this time is to collect coffee from farmers through Primary Cooperative Societies (AMCOS).

A few months ago the union made a second payment amounting to 113m/- to coffee farmers in the previous season.