Tanzania: Giz Supports Maternal Services in Tanga Region

THE German Development Agency (GIZ) has handed over a donation of medical equipment worth 747m/- to Tanga Region for improving Newborn Intensive Care Units (NICU), maternity operating rooms and family planning services.

Handing over the aid to Tanga Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Pili Mnyema, GIZ Health Project Manager Erick Msoffe said the support was aimed at supporting the government in strengthening maternal and child health services in the country.

Statistics show that out of 1000 live births, 25 babies died due to various challenges, including being underweight, respiratory problems as well as infectious diseases in children.

Msofe said as a result of the challenge, the German government through GIZ has decided to support the health sector by strengthening maternal and child health services by improving health services, including the provision of medical equipment and capacity building training for health workers at various levels.

"The equipment is going to address the challenge and help the facilities improve the quality of care for expectant mothers who would now be treated near their areas instead of going to Bombo Referral Hospital," said Msoffe.

On her part, RAS Mnyema said the support was a continuation of good relationship between the two countries where the organisation is focused on improving services in the health sector.

She said the availability of those facilities is expected to solve the challenge of travelling in long distance in searching the service.

"Now our district hospitals and health centres that already had maternal and child care facilities are going to start providing the service with skilled professionals to provide quality services in line with the understanding of the use of such equipment" said Mnyema.

Tanga Regional Chief Physician, Dr Jonathan Budenu said the equipment will be distributed in eight centres located in the districts of the region.