Tanzania: Puma Winds Up Road Safety Training to Pupils in Zanzibar

THE Puma Energy Tanzania Ltd in Zanzibar wound up this year's training on road safety to Primary School pupils on Thursday, an initiative that offers young children with education and understanding of how to observe safety while on roads.

Presided over by Mjini Magharibi Regional Commissioner, Idris Kitwana some traffic police officers, government officials, teachers and pupils from different schools in the islands, the campaign involved creating awareness on road safety by physically demonstrating to them how to behave and what to do before crossing any road.

Commenting, Puma Energy Retail Manager Venessy Chilambo said the campaign involved creating road safety awareness including holding competition among primary school children to remind and motivate them to take precautionary measures while on roads.

"The purpose of involving school children is because we believe that they are the most group exposed to road risks.

Therefore road safety awareness should first focus on them from their childhood to save their lives as they become adults," said the manager.

She further said that road safety campaign to school children is the company's first priority in its Corporate Social Responsibilities, adding; "We have decided to focus specifically on the primary school children knowing very well that they are exposed to many road risks.

"Puma Energy Tanzania started road safety training programme in 2013 and has so far covered more than 100 schools and trained over 120,000 children in the country.

"Reasons why Puma decided to run road safety education in Zanzibar is because the Island is rapidly growing and a lot of economic activities are increasing causing the rise in traffic accidents that pose risks to school going children,' she added.

She said Puma was operating in Zanzibar, adding that what they have been doing was part of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibilities.

"We have evaluated the effectiveness of the training offered and we have concluded that in all schools that we have reached pupils' awareness on road safety has increased," she said.

"Our aim is to reach many primary schools as possible in the country with this programme," she added.

Equally, Ms Chilambo said the company will continue investing in road safety awareness campaigns to primary school children and ensure that the campaign is sustained and helps keep off avoidable and unnecessary road accidents.

"In order to make sure that road safety skills are imparted to our children, we will work closely with various authorities including the Traffic Police department, the government, municipal officials and teachers," she added.