Tanzania: Voda's Competition to Pay 2.7bn/ - in Taxes

VODACOM Tanzania competition is projected to pay 2.7bn/- in taxes in one year as it enters into the second phase.

The competition dubbed 'Tusua Mapene' is scheduled to last for one year, remitting taxes, when competitors purchase tickets through M-Pesa or using USSD platform.

Vodacom's Digital and Value Added Services Director, Nguvu Kamando, told reporters yesterday that this time around they have added value to the competition and offering more prizes, which are almost matched to the first phase that lasted for four years.

"The 'Tusua Mapene' competition will end next June 2022, where three winners will grab new cars while the overall winner will walk out with 300m/- in cash," Mr Kamando said.

The prizes for the second edition including three brand new Suzuki S Presso cars worth 25m/- each and instant cash prizes of 100m/-, 10m/- for 20 winners and 1.0m/- to 100 winners.

The second phase competition will offer prizes totalling 2.4bn/- including cash to over 300,000 winners.

In the first phase some five million participated in the competition where some 421,521 won and scooped a total of 4.8bn/- prizes in term of assets and cash.

Also, in the first phase, took four years, Vodacom, the largest telecom in the country, paid 10.5bn/- in taxes through the Gaming Board of Tanzania.

Witnessing the launching competition, Gaming Board of Tanzania Officer, Rasuli Masoud said 'Tusua Mepene' competition has met all the criteria and been legally licensed.