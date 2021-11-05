Tanzania: Align Your Projects With Government's Programmes, Rural Energy Developers Told

DEVELOPERS of rural energy generation projects have been advised to look for new sources of electricity production and align their projects with the government's programmes to ensure availability of reliable power in remote and rural areas.

The advice was given by the Rural Energy Agency (REA) Director General, Eng Saidy Hassan, during the agency's management visit at River Ijangala power project in Masisiwe village in Njombe Region to see the implementation and efficiency of the power production.

"It is the government's commitment to engage the private sector in power generation projects, Ijangala is among the strategic projects, and we need more such projects because they fast track access of electricity in rural areas," said the Director General.He paid special tribute to Nishati Lutheran Associate Company owned by the Evangelical Lutheran church for coming up with the Ijangala project despite several challenges, including financial constraints.

Speaking about the project, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania, southern-central Diocese, Bishop Wilson Sanga said they lack funds to complete the project on time.

He asked the government to support them with 400m/- so that they can complete construction of power transmission infrastructures.

The government through REA granted the request by the bishop to support the project.

Bishop Sanga thanked the government through REA for the subsidy, promising effective use of the facility for the intended purpose of poverty reduction and environmental protection.

During the visit, REA management also toured the Ikondo water falls power project run by Matembwe Village Company, which upon completion, new 120 customers will be connected with electricity as the government strategy for rural energy.

On his part, REA Acting Director of Market Development and Technologies, Eng Advera Mwijage said the government has contributed 700m/- to support the project which has so far connected electricity to more than 586 customers in eight villages, adding that the agency has given them additional subsidy to connect another 120 customers.

Commenting, Matembwe Village Company Director, Johhanes Kamonga said availability of electricity to rural communities has opened up a number of business opportunities, citing 50-grinding machines, commercial poultry keeping, welding, and water projects among others.