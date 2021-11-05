Tanzania: Crb Advises Contractors to Thoroughly Scrutinise Deals

LOCAL contractors have been urged to scrutinise civil engineering contracts thoroughly before signing to alter inconveniences during project implementations.

The Contractors Registration Board (CRB), Chairperson, Eng Consolatha Ngimbwa, said when opening the three days training on business management skills for local contractors in southern zone that they should read the agreement between the lines before putting pen to paper.

"Don't rush. Read your document carefully before starting to apply a tender and make sure that you have a capability to execute that particular project prior to submiting your documents," Eng Consolatha said.

Also the Chairperson told civil contractors that they should abide by each of the tender items to avoid being disqualified at an earlier stage.

On top of that she advised them that form a single strong association instead of forming weak ones, which presenting them poorly.

CRB Deputy Registrar Research and Development, Eng David Jere told contractors to pay their annual fees to retain their membership with the board.

He also urged them to register with Contractors Assistance Fund (CAF) to benefit from the fund. The fund was introduced to assist local contractors to pay for bill security and advance payment guarantee.

"The fund today can provide loans up to 100m/- compared to 50m/- at the beginning," Eng Jere said.