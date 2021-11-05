Tanzanians Brace to Receive Message of Hope

TANZANIANAS will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a message of hope this November as Jehovah's Witnesses embark on a unique campaign highlighting the Bible's optimism for a better future.

A special edition of The Watchtower magazine with the cover series "A Better World is Near" will be distributed as part of the campaign.

More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine will be delivered in 230 languages to communities in 240 countries, according to Zadok Mwaipwisi, Tanzania Spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses.

In addition, the digital publication is available in approximately 400 languages across multiple platforms.

"People have been waiting for a positive message, and this is the finest news we could give them," Mr Mwaipwisi added. "A better world isn't simply a dream; it's a given. It is, in fact, a major theme in Jesus' gospel."

He claims the publication tackles the age-old doomsday topic, "Is this the end of the world?" Many readers may be surprised by the Bible's reassuring response.

Mr Mwaipisi said while some faiths foresee the "end of the world," the magazine unveils the Bible's unambiguous message: the earth will never end! However, the journal explains that the Bible promises an end to injustice by citing Psalm 37:10, which indicates that evil people will someday no longer infect the land.

According to him, the message has given hope to millions of people around the world who have prayed for the arrival of God's Kingdom.

Mussa Mwasile is one of the people who has profited from this promise. "The hope for a new world has enabled me to have a better attitude on life since I know that all misery will be over soon," he says.

The Watchtower has been preaching about God's Kingdom for over a century and is still the world's most extensively translated and circulated magazine.

The Watchtower can be downloaded for free from jw.org. Alternatively, you can get a free printed copy from a Jehovah's Witness by going to jw.org and selecting "Request a Visit."