Ghana: How a Commercial Driver Is Contributing to Prevent the Spread of Covid-19 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

press release

It's a wet Monday morning in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region. Many commercial drivers have already taken advantage of the early hours' rain to cash in on the numerous requests for cab services. Daniel Jordan, an Uber driver, has just dropped off a passenger when he receives another request to pick a passenger nearby.

Fully aware and well informed of the COVID-19 pandemic, its associated and sometimes devastating effects, Daniel is fully armed with a facemask and extra to spare, a bottle of hand sanitizer, a pack of sanitizing wipes at the reach of passengers. Another impressive feature in Daniel's Toyota Vitz vehicle is a laminated card with WHO recommended guidelines for use of public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic hanging around his driving mirror, in the full glare of all passengers to educate them on safety.

I've observed that most commercial vehicle drivers do not observe COVID-19 safety protocols. Why have you chosen to be different?

Every day, we hear of people dying of COVID-19, so I decided to listen to the advice from the media and make sure that nobody contracts or transmit COVID by using my car. So I make sure all my passengers are wearing their nose masks and have sanitized before entering.

Have you been vaccinated?

Yes. I have taken all two doses. I also make sure that I encourage passengers who join my car to get vaccinated.

Have you or a close relative been infected with COVID-19?

I have never been infected but, a friend of mine's father got infected and even though he survived, he went through so much pain and struggle because he was very sick. That's when I realized COVID is real.

Although ride sharing companies make the effort to enforce COVID-19 public health measures even from the point of request in the app, most drivers do little on their own to adhere to them after pick up.

On its website, Uber Technologies Inc. says the company encourages riders and drivers to take steps to protect themselves. Adding that, they have compiled safety tips and recommendations specifically geared toward ridesharing and food delivery, in close partnership with the US Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

What message do you have for your colleague drivers?

I just don't understand when some of my friends say we make too much noise about COVID or we are disturbing them. To me, they are rather disturbing themselves, because, as drivers, we are also very vulnerable and if we keep ignoring advice, we could be in serious danger.

What are your final words to the general public?

COVID is real. I don't want to die; neither do I want anyone to die or even have the symptoms so I urge all Ghanaians to take the vaccines when they get the opportunity and also continue to observe the safety protocols. I will do my part so everyone should do theirs.

In a region where adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol seems to be on the decline, public health officials and other stakeholders have gone back to the drawing table to re-strategize and find other effective ways to combat the fatigue that has characterized the adherence to safety protocols.

In the meantime, Daniel Jordan is determined to brighten his corner in support of the effort been made by health officials.