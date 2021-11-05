Tanzania to Host Crude Oil Exploration Symposium

4 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Elizabeth Edward

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania is expected to host a symposium that will bring together stakeholders from the oil and gas sectors to discuss opportunities in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

The symposium that is expected to be held on November 25 this year is organized by Tanzania and Uganda private sector bodies.

Speaking in Dar es Salam today, the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Executive Director, Mr Francis Nanai said the symposium is aimed at bringing together the private sector of the two countries to look at their participation in the oil pipeline project.

He also said the symposium will be used to prepare companies that will participate in the project, urging the two countries' citizens to grab opportunities found in the EACOP.

"This symposium will bring together the private sector of Tanzania and Uganda and we will be able to analyze the opportunities and challenges and the areas of cooperation," said Mr Nanai during press briefing.

The stakeholders will also discuss legal issues in the oil and gas sector for both countries.

