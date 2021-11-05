Mozambique: Maputo Corridor Offers Importers New Prospects

DP World Maputo, the supply chain logistics company, has opened new trade opportunities for South African commodity importers.

It has developed and implemented a new and unique supply chain solution that provides importers of fertiliser, and other similar commodities, an effective and reliable option using the Maputo Corridor.

The Maputo Corridor is a major trade corridor which connects the Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces of South Africa with Maputo in Mozambique.

Together with the Maputo Intermodal Container Depot (MICD), DP World Maputo has implemented a solution where transit import containers are unloaded at DP World Maputo's container terminal, the cargo de-stuffed and cross docked into waiting tipper trucks at MICD.

It is then moved in bond to South Africa, with final clearance done enroute at Lebombo/Komatipoort, and moved directly to the customer's door for final delivery.

The successful implementation of this new transit import product highlights DP World's commitment to providing the South African hinterland an efficient and reliable logistics gateway.

Through the ongoing investments in the Maputo Container Terminal, Komatipoort Dry Port and MICD, DP World is actively promoting trade with its ability to provide dynamic end-to-end logistics solutions.

The Port of Maputo is already established as an important export gateway for various bulk mineral commodities, which are currently delivered from South Africa.

This presents a unique opportunity for South African fertilizer importers, to taking advantage of the high trucking capacity returning empty to South Africa.