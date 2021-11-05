South Africa: British Airways Revives Cape Town - London Flights

British Airways (BA) has resumed flights from Cape Town to London Heathrow, United Kingdom.

Operations between the South African and English cities, respectively, commenced on Wednesday with three flights per week.

Plans are underway to increase to a daily flight operation from November 13.

British Airways will again operate its expanded Cape Town double daily schedule from December 10.

"It is wonderful to see connections between Cape Town and London being restored after months of uncertainty caused by the global pandemic (COVID-19)," said Moran Birger, British Airways' Head of Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa.

"This route restart will allow our customers, who have waited so patiently, to reunite with their loved ones and provide convenient options for holiday makers. We intend on being the only carrier to offer year-round direct flights between Cape Town and London once again."

British Airways has assured customers it has introduced a number of measures at the airport and on board to look after the safety and wellbeing of its customers and colleagues.

These include social distancing measures, the wearing of face masks and hand sanitiser stations.

Prior to travel customers will also receive details of how they can prepare for their journey, including information on discounted testing providers.

A digital health app is in place allowing customers to combine their travel verification documents and COVID-19 test results in one place.