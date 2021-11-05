Angola: 2022 General State Budget to Be Approved On Tuesday

Luanda — The General State Budget Proposal (OGE) for the 2022 fiscal year will be discussed and voted on, in its general terms, next Tuesday (9), in Parliament.

The decision was made this Tuesday by the Conference of Parliamentary Whips, in a meeting chaired by the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The State Budget Proposal for 2022 sets revenues and expenditures estimated at 18.78 billion kwanzas.

The Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, who recently handed over the budget document to the National Assembly, said that it was drafted a balanced budget, without deficit, and with zero balance.

State Budget with significant weight in the social sector

For 2022 General State Budget, the social sector had a growth in terms of expenditure of 24.7, compared to the 2021 General State Budget.

In the same sector, the lump sum for education also increased 24.7 percent.

After discussion and general approval, the 2022 State Budget Proposal will be sent to the specialized commissions of the National Assembly.