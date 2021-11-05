Malawi: Chiefs Applaud Peace and Unity Bill

4 November 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zenak Matekenya -Mana

Traditional Authorities (TA) Mwankhunikira and Mwalweni of Rumphi District have applauded the peace and unity bill set to be presented in parliament saying it will play a vital role in settling disputes in communities.

The chiefs made the remarks in Mzuzu on Wednesday during the bills orientation meeting for traditional and religious leaders as well as the civil society.

TA Mwankhunikira said recently chiefs' command in enforcement of peace among communities has remained a challenge unlike in the past when the local leaders were more respected.

"I call upon members of parliament to ensure the bill is passed because we all need peace," he said.

Chief Mwalweni from Ntchenachena in Rumphi District said conflict is an enemy of development and failure to contain it contributes to poverty.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo said when turned into law the bill will lead to the establishment of a peace commission that would foster peace and unity among Malawians.

He mentioned mob justice, murder cases, witchcraft accusations and many other conflicts as burdens Malawians are facing that needs the commission's attention.

He said the consultation meetings were vital because the country belongs to all Malawians.

"The commission will be composed of the youth, women, the physically challenged, faith leaders and more sectors because this thing belongs to all Malawians," he said.

