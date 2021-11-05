Somalia: Cargo Plane Catches Fire While Landing in Southern Somalia

4 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A cargo plane caught fire while landing at Doolow strip in Somalia's Gedo region on Wednesday.

Speaking to Dalsan, the cargo owner Mohamed Sheikh Ali Mohamed said he lost his goods worth thousands.

"The plane departed from Mogadishu with goods to Doolow but caught fire while landing," Mohamed said.

According to Mohamed the fire started from the plane's tire and spread destroying the good.

He added that the pilots escaped an injured during the incident.

The aircraft was a registered cargo plane chartered by WFP.

Authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

