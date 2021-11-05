Ghana: Collaborate to Grow Ghana's Fintech Ecosystem - - Vice President Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on players in the financial sector to collaborate to enable Ghanaians to reap the full benefits of digitalisation.

Speaking at the Standard Chartered Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival, dubbed: "Enabling the Digital Economy for the 21st Century," in Accra on Wednesday, Vice President Bawumia said innovation must be at the heart of all businesses. "It will have an impact on new products we churn out, make our customers more satisfied and increase value to stakeholders when done right."

Vice President Bawumia said collaboration would cement the ecosystem further as it would provide opportunities for entities with different specialisations to work together to achieve bigger goals.

Dr Bawumia said the digital economy thrives on information and collaboration. Banks, fintechs, telecom companies, governments, regulators, and consumers should form one big bloc to share information and feedback that loops everyone.

He stressed that there was no inconsistency between competition and collaboration. "I know that many of the stakeholders in our ecosystem, the private sector are very profit-driven. The Central Bank has to guard, jealously, the safety and stability of the system and strive to get financial inclusion.

Vice President cautioned that if they did not collaborate, "then everybody would be in silos, but once we come together in one ecosystem, then we are able to derive economies of scale from that collaboration, where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts."

He said the government was focused on inclusion, "and this is why it is very important, that as we build these systems, we try to bring everybody on a common platform."

"When you look at the way Mobile Money Interoperability was executed, we got everybody in this ecosystem on the same platform. Before, you had everybody working in different silos. You couldn't even get moving money from MTN to say Vodafone. That couldn't even happen.

"But once government brought all of the telecom companies unto one platform, you now have interoperability, which is actually expanding the pie for everybody," he said.

The Vice President said Ghana had GHC35 billion worth of mobile money transactions in 2015. In 2020 the figure moved to GHC570 billion after implementing mobile money interoperability, adding that the government expected a Trillion Ghana cedis of mobile money transactions in 2022.

Dr Bawumia commended the Governor and management of the Bank of Ghana for the continued leadership in the financial sector.

He also congratulated Standard Chartered's board, management, staff, and customers as they celebrate 125 years of operation in Ghana.

"Indeed, the chronicle of Ghana's economic history would not be complete without mentioning Standard Chartered as a result of the significant contribution to almost every facet of the economy. You have put your capital behind opportunities such as providing long term financing for infrastructure development, providing sovereign solutions and more recently providing financing for the Sustainable Development Goals.

The government, on its part, Dr Bawumia assured, would remain committed to the policy of building a digital economy, a financial ecosystem, and a system that best delivers more efficient, transparent, and inclusive building blocks in public administration.