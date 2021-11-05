Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 42 Thousand Jabs Administered On November 3

Tunis/Tunisia — 42,789 COVID-19 vaccine jabs were administered on November 3, according to the Health Ministry's figures.

The number of fully vaccinated people reached 4,585,358 on this date, including 3,629,115 who got two doses and 956,243 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

A total of 9,457,176 doses have been administered so far.

The overall number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn rose to 6,753,204 on November 3.