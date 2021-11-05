Tunisia: Ridha Charfeddine Resigns From Parliament and Quits Politics and Sports

Tunis/Tunisia — MP Ridha Charfeddine Thursday announced his resignation and "definitive" retirement from politics and sports "for strictly personal and family reasons."

He "definitively and irrevocably resigned as of November 3 from the Tunisian Parliament, which is currently frozen by virtue of Presidential Decree No. 2021-80 dated July 29, 2021," the text of the resignation states.

Businessman and former president of Etoile Sportive du Sahel Ridha Charfeddine was elected as Qalb Tounes head of list for the Sousse constituency in the 2019 legislative elections, before resigning from the Qalb Tounes bloc to join the national bloc.