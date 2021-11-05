Tanzania: Bagamoyo Sez Negotiations All Set to Commence Afresh

Dar es Salaam — After the formation of a negotiation team last month, the government says it will soon announce the start of negotiations for the multi-billion dollar Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Over the weekend, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport in-charge of Transport, Mr Gabriel Migire, told The Citizen that the government formed a team to prepare the country's position on what interests it requires when it comes to project implementation.

"After the work is done, we will present the report to the President (Samia Suluhu Hassan)," noted Mr Migire - who, however, did not say when the report will be ready.

Yesterday the chairman of the team, Mr Geoffrey Mwambe - who doubles as Investment minister - said preparations for the discussions on the project's implementation are at an advanced stage.

"We have made great efforts, and will soon officially announce the start of negotiations with our colleagues with whom we previously held talks," said Mwambe in Dodoma as he provided the press with a briefing for the Investment sector in the country for the past 60 years.

According to Mr Migire, however, Tanzania's team of negotiators includes the permanent secretaries responsible for Transport, Investment, Finance and Planning, as well as Industry and Trade.