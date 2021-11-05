Zimbabwe: Somizi Hits Back At Zanu-PF

5 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

FAMOUS South African socialite Somizi Mhlongo, also known as Somgaga, Thursday, responded to the ZANU-PF youth's claims of planning to mobilis against him if he graced the reopening of Garwe restaurant because of his homosexual disposition.

In a video on Facebook, the South African socialite revealed how the Garwe restaurant failed to make things clear when they booked him to grace the reopening of the restaurant which resulted in them demanding a refund for no valid reason.

Garwe succumbed to public pressure after Zanu PF youths and masses on social media passed negative comments and questioned the government for allowing Garwe restaurant to bring in a homosexual in Zimbabwe.

"Everything was done properly, they had made the payments and they started saying no because I haven't posted about the event and said they want their refund and want to cancel it but something felt offish," he said.

Mhlongo said the Garwe restaurant officials did not give a valid reason why they had cancelled him for the occasion but rather used the issue of Mhlongo not posting this event on his social media handles as a scapegoat to cancel him off, based on his sexuality.

"When they came to me and said we want to cancel because you did not post, and I told them but I explained to you that I did not have Instagram. Anything that I post on Instagram it's an advert for them. I am not their marketing person. I am not a promoter of marketing, but I do it because I want to," Somgaga said.

"You have been stopped from Zimbabwe because some Catholic whatever and some are saying Zanu PF, there are a whole lot of issues but the truth is in Zimbabwe they do not want me to come based on my sexuality, they have made it clear," Somizi added.

Somgaga likened homophobia with xenophobia and later on highlighted that it is no different to racism.

"What you are doing being homophobic is not different with anyone who is xenophobic and racist, there is no difference," he said.

Somizi commended South Africa for accommodating the gay community.

"In my country our constitution is better than anywhere else in the world as far as LGBTQI community plus is concerned and the rights," Somizi said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X