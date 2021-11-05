Rwanda: Midfielder Yannick Mukunzi Out of World Cup Qualifiers

4 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Talented central midfielder Yannick Mukunzi is not in the Amavubi squad for this month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers after sustaining an injury at his Swedish club Sandvikens IF.

Mukunzi got injured two weeks ago during his club's 3-1 loss to Taby in the Swedish Ettan League and was taken off in the 19th minute of the game.

Times Sports can confirm that Mukunzi took a scan which showed that the injury is serious and he has already undergone surgery.

His season at Sandvikens has come to an end as he will not play any football again this year due to the surgery.

This season, he made sixteen league appearances for Sandvikens scoring one goal and was one of their best players.

