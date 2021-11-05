Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Southern, Central, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, sixteen patients are from the Testing Stations in Adi Keih (6), Adi Quala (5), Endagergis (3), and Mai-Mine (2); Southern Region. Six patients are from the Quarantine Centers (3) and Testing Stations (3) in Asmara, Central Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers (3) and Testing Stations (2) in Keren (4) and Adi-Tekelezan (1); Anseba Region. The last two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Assab; Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,744 while the number of deaths stands at 45.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,910.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

04 November 2021