Namibia: Spate of Rapes Rock Oshana

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Oshana recorded six rape cases in October alone, of which three involved minors, aged seven, 10 and 15 years. Three Angolan nationals employed as cattle herders within the Ongwediva constituency are among the suspects.

In the latest incident, a 10-year-old girl allegedly went to the suspect's room to get a broom to clean her room and ended up being raped. Police spokesperson Thomas Aiyambo said, as the victim was leaving the suspect's room, he picked her up and covered her mouth with a blanket to silence her.

He then placed her on the bed and violated her, and threatened to bewitch her if she told anyone. The incident happened at Oikango no.2 village. The suspect has already been arrested. Another Angolan man was arrested in the same village after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl.

Still, in Oikango village, an 11-year-old girl was raped by another man, who allegedly threatened to kill her if she spoke about the ordeal. "According to the victim, the first time she was raped was when they were playing hide and seek with other children last year," Aiyambo said. The suspect has been arrested.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly also raped by his 19-year-old friend and neighbour at Ongwediva. It is alleged the suspect informed the victim he is bi-sexual. The suspect asked the victim out, and they kissed that night around 22h30. Individuals aged 15 or younger in Namibia are not legally able to consent to sexual activity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After some days, the victim called the suspect to his house. His parents had allegedly travelled, and he was home only with the caretaker. "They watched movies until the caretaker went to sleep. They then started kissing and had sex," Aiyambo said. The suspect has been arrested and has already made a court appearance.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a car towards the end of last month. According to the police, the paramedic student allegedly asked for a lift from a stranger after a drinking spree. "On the way home, she blacked out and only woke up the next morning, naked in the backseat," said Aiyambo.

She asked the driver what had happened, and the driver allegedly told her she was raped by someone who lives at a guesthouse in Ongwediva. When they got to the guesthouse, the victim got off, while the driver sped off with the used condom. The victim immediately reported the matter to the police.

While registering the case, a 28-year-old man allegedly followed her to talk her out of the process in exchange for payment. He was arrested on the spot.